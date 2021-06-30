SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,409 shares of company stock worth $5,259,843 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNX. Barrington Research increased their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

SNX stock opened at $122.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.53.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.