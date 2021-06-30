SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 115,047 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 372.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,047 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of HUYA worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,734,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,496,000 after purchasing an additional 216,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,651,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 898.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 157,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 34,933 shares in the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUYA opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. HUYA Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.30.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUYA shares. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

