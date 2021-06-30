SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,818 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after acquiring an additional 811,035 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 117,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,063,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,362,000 after acquiring an additional 73,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $148.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

