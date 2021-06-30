SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,233 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,233 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,388,000 after acquiring an additional 194,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,271,000 after acquiring an additional 95,364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,061,000 after acquiring an additional 44,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43,301 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $174,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $145.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.14. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.