SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 43,183 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,183 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after acquiring an additional 373,347 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 45,655 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,123,000 after acquiring an additional 121,840 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $73.32 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $81.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

