SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 83,231 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,231 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.00. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

