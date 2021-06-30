Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 456.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $1,071,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $388,905. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SHAK opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -98.82 and a beta of 1.74. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

