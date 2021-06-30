ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $201.72

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $201.72 and last traded at $201.64, with a volume of 19989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.09.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.50 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,979.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $7,171,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,980,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,691 shares of company stock valued at $27,865,131. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 159,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 677.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after acquiring an additional 241,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at $24,736,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

