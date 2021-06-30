Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the May 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SRGHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Shoprite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Shoprite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRGHY traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. 2,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79. Shoprite has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $11.93.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

