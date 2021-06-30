Short Interest in AfterMaster, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFTM) Grows By 182.8%

AfterMaster, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFTM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 182.8% from the May 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AFTM opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. AfterMaster has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
AfterMaster Company Profile
