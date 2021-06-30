Short Interest in AfterMaster, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFTM) Grows By 182.8%

AfterMaster, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFTM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 182.8% from the May 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFTM opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. AfterMaster has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get AfterMaster alerts:

AfterMaster Company Profile

AfterMaster, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for AfterMaster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AfterMaster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.