Short Interest in Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Decreases By 84.8%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARGTF stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Artemis Gold has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.18.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARGTF shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Artemis Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.