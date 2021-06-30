Short Interest in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Drops By 63.2%

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the May 31st total of 61,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 288,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AWX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. 187,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,606. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19. Avalon has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avalon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 25,888 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avalon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

