Short Interest in Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) Grows By 7,840.0%

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 7,840.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,591,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BRNE opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Borneo Resource Investments has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get Borneo Resource Investments alerts:

About Borneo Resource Investments

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the Republic of Indonesia. It primarily develops gold mines. The company holds interests in the Ratatotok South property covering approximately 8.6 hectares; and Ratatotok Southeast property covering approximately 14.7 hectare, which are located in the North Sulawesi area of the Indonesian archipelago.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Borneo Resource Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borneo Resource Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.