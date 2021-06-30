Short Interest in Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) Grows By 7,840.0%

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 7,840.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,591,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BRNE opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Borneo Resource Investments has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
About Borneo Resource Investments
Featured Story: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for Borneo Resource Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borneo Resource Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.