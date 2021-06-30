Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declines By 58.2%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the May 31st total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ CCD opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.88. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
