Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declines By 58.2%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the May 31st total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ CCD opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.88. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 92,301 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 18.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,105 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,447,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 383,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 38,867 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $823,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

