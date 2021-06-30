Short Interest in Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Declines By 95.9%

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CPIVF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 27,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17. Captiva Verde Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.47.

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

