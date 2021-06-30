Short Interest in Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Declines By 78.4%

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the May 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 852,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVAT traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 89,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,721. Cavitation Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. It offers Nano Neutralization system for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

