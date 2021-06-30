Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Increases By 150.0%

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $30.37. 19,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,391. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

