Short Interest in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Expands By 648.8%

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 648.8% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Data I/O has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.

In other Data I/O news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 12,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $76,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 436,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,022.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $95,698.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,258.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,064 shares of company stock valued at $339,965 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 26.6% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

