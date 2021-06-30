Short Interest in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Expands By 12,781.3%

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a growth of 12,781.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ FCVT opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.50. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period.

