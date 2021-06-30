Short Interest in Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Rises By 360.4%

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a growth of 360.4% from the May 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,378,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IMII stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,110. Inception Mining has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Inception Mining alerts:

About Inception Mining

Inception Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interest in the Clavo Rico mine located on the 200-hectare Clavo Rico Concession, is which located in southern Honduras.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.