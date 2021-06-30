Short Interest in Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Rises By 360.4%

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a growth of 360.4% from the May 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,378,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IMII stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,110. Inception Mining has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.
About Inception Mining
