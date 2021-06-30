Short Interest in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Declines By 59.9%

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the May 31st total of 444,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 199,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 51,717.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 196,009 shares in the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 167,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,757. Independence Contract Drilling has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 139.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

