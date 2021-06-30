Short Interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Declines By 65.0%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the May 31st total of 666,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kaixin Auto during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto in the first quarter worth about $62,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaixin Auto by 569.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37,602 shares during the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KXIN traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,897. Kaixin Auto has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.35.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

