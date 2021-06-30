Short Interest in Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Decreases By 77.6%

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the May 31st total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of RDSMY traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $46.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.07. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $34.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $1.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

RDSMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Koninklijke DSM in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays raised Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

