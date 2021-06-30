Short Interest in Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Rises By 1,000.0%

Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of LONCF stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 1.69. Loncor Resources has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.97.

Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

