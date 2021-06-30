Short Interest in Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Increases By 800.0%

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 845,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.47.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile
Featured Article: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.