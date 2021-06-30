Short Interest in Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) Drops By 71.1%

Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Newater Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Newater Technology worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEWA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,251. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.38. Newater Technology has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.53.

Newater Technology, Inc operates as a wastewater purification treatment company in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube nano-filtration membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater.

