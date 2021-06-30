Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Rises By 285.7%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

JHAA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 8,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,417. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter.

