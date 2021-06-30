Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Rises By 285.7%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
JHAA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 8,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,417. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
