Short Interest in Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Rises By 108.8%

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OSUKF remained flat at $$53.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.24. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $53.22.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

