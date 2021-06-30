Short Interest in Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Rises By 108.8%

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OSUKF remained flat at $$53.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.24. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $53.22.
About Otsuka
Read More: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.