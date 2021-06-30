Short Interest in Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Declines By 76.6%

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the May 31st total of 375,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PCRFY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. 353,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,083. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

