Short Interest in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Decreases By 71.7%

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,100 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the May 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Suzano in the first quarter valued at $32,163,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Suzano by 46.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the first quarter worth about $790,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Suzano by 65.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 257,951 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Suzano by 147.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 35,074 shares during the period. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE:SUZ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,546. Suzano has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 90.93%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

