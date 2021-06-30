Short Interest in Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Expands By 199.1%

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 199.1% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

