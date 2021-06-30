Short Interest in TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Drops By 64.0%

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the May 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,613,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS TSPG opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. TGI Solar Power Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09.
About TGI Solar Power Group
