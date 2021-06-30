Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Increases By 150.0%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54. UCB has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $68.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.4382 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

UCBJY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

