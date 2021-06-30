Short Interest in VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Decreases By 58.7%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the May 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of VQSLF stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.58 million, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of -1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95. VIQ Solutions has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $7.92.

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. On average, research analysts expect that VIQ Solutions will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of VIQ Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

