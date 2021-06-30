Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Expands By 165.1%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, a growth of 165.1% from the May 31st total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 294.5% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 266,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 165,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 146.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 46,382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 173.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 112,006 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 71,064 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EOD traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,718. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

