Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Increases By 776.5%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 776.5% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WTKWY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolters Kluwer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $100.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.53. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $77.42 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

