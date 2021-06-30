Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Increases By 776.5%

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 776.5% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WTKWY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolters Kluwer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $100.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.53. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $77.42 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.