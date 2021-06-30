Short Interest in Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Declines By 60.0%

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

WKPPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKPPF opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.16.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

