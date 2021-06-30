Short Interest in Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Grows By 246.2%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 246.2% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

YAMCY opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. Yamaha has a 12-month low of $43.83 and a 12-month high of $62.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31.

Get Yamaha alerts:

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company manufactures and sells pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.