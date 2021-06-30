Showcase Price Hits $0.0314 on Top Exchanges (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a market capitalization of $605,519.98 and $62,313.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00128320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00168428 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,234.97 or 0.99686291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.