Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Update

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,826,200 shares, a growth of 127.2% from the May 31st total of 803,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.0 days.
SVLKF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,511. Silver Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.40.
Silver Lake Resources Company Profile
