Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Update

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,826,200 shares, a growth of 127.2% from the May 31st total of 803,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.0 days.

SVLKF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,511. Silver Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.40.

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold and copper deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in six mines and two processing facilities across its Deflector operations located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations situated within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields province.

