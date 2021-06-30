Simple Software Solutions One Day Volume Reaches $106.00 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $144,586.24 and approximately $106.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00023375 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00010876 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001322 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000151 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,886,215 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

