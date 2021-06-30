Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Up 900.0% in June

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

