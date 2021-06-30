Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.29

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.76.

About Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

