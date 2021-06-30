Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Short Interest Update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:SYTAW opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20. Siyata Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.