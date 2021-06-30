Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$4.75 to C$5.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Slate Office REIT traded as high as C$5.46 and last traded at C$5.46, with a volume of 109754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.40.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$363.22 million and a PE ratio of 7.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

About Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

