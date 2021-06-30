Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,749 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $47,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $109.81 on Wednesday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.97.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,782 shares of company stock worth $5,248,850 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.