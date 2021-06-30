SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in June

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of SMA Solar Technology stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.65.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.