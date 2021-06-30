Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.25

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SMS opened at GBX 859.01 ($11.22) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 848.44. Smart Metering Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 914 ($11.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £970.22 million and a P/E ratio of 5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SMS shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Monday.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.