Snetwork (SNET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $573,070.84

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Snetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Snetwork has a total market capitalization of $573,070.84 and $129,540.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Snetwork has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00055078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00019544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.69 or 0.00714038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,660.72 or 0.07639488 BTC.

SNET is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 233,054,448 coins. The official message board for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io/news.html . The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

