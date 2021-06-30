SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Short Interest Update

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the May 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GIGE stock opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000.

